How should you invest for the rest of the year?

Mr Lim, who is in his 50s, oversees the bank’s overall approach and strategies for managing the wealth of a broad spectrum of clients. He was previously head of investment sales and advisory for UOB and has worked in the bank for 15 years.

Q: How has the market landscape changed since the beginning of the year, and what do investors need to know about the current economic climate?

A: Entering the year, market watchers expected inflation to continue easing gradually and global economic growth to begin slowing down, which would allow central banks to eventually end their interest rate hikes.

However, the first half of the year brought some surprising developments. Core inflation – which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices – has remained stubbornly high in many developed markets. While Europe entered a technical recession earlier this year, the US economic downturn that many had feared has not materialised due to its robust labour market.

As a result, the US Federal Reserve and other central banks are expected to hike interest rates further this year before finally reaching the end of their rate-hike cycle. Looking ahead, tighter monetary policy is likely to further slow down global economic growth and dampen business and consumer sentiment. There are also lingering concerns about China’s uneven economic recovery and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

We can expect a challenging environment ahead, but it is worth noting that the economy naturally moves in cycles, with periods of recovery and expansion inevitably followed by a slowdown and vice versa.

It is important to build a resilient portfolio that can withstand today’s demanding market conditions, while also looking ahead at potential opportunities for when the economy eventually rebounds.

Q: China was supposed to benefit from their post-Covid reopening, but the journey has been uneven. Is China going to be a bright spot?

A: China’s recovery has been affected by slowing manufacturing activity and trade due to weaker global demand. Sales momentum for China’s property sector has also faltered due to the weaker economic outlook.

So far, it has been domestic demand, centred around tourism and services spending, that has propped up its economy.

However, for investors with the appropriate risk appetite and investment time horizon, China remains one of our top ideas to consider, for a number of reasons.

Interestingly, China’s household savings have surged to record-high levels. When sentiments improve and consumers are comfortable spending some of these deposits, the domestic economy will be poised to receive another boost.

Next, China’s consumer inflation has fallen to a two-year low. This means Chinese policymakers have the ability to introduce more supportive growth measures if economic recovery weakens further.

Also, one growth area with long-term prospects is China’s investment in renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power. It currently leads the world in renewable energy production and investments, with six of the 10 largest electric vehicle battery makers in the world hailing from China. As global demand for sustainable solutions grows, China stands to benefit from its head start in these technologies.

While we take a cautious view on Chinese stocks in the short term, we are positive on their medium- to long-term outlook. China is projected to be the top contributor to global growth over the next five years, based on the International Monetary Fund’s projections.