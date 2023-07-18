How should you invest for the rest of the year?

High inflation, slow economic growth and all-round uncertainty – 2023 had a rocky start. Is there hope moving forward? And more specifically, is there an investment strategy for managing risks and capturing opportunities amid economic turbulence?
The key lies in navigating the economic cycle, says UOB’s 2H 2023 Market Outlook report, which was released on July 12.
Through its insights, the report seeks to guide individuals in building a portfolio that is resilient and robust by highlighting areas of opportunities and caution.
How should one invest for the rest of the year? Mr Abel Lim, head of wealth management advisory and strategy at UOB, answers some of your key concerns.
Mr Lim, who is in his 50s, oversees the bank’s overall approach and strategies for managing the wealth of a broad spectrum of clients. He was previously head of investment sales and advisory for UOB and has worked in the bank for 15 years.
Q: How has the market landscape changed since the beginning of the year, and what do investors need to know about the current economic climate?
A: Entering the year, market watchers expected inflation to continue easing gradually and global economic growth to begin slowing down, which would allow central banks to eventually end their interest rate hikes.
However, the first half of the year brought some surprising developments. Core inflation – which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices – has remained stubbornly high in many developed markets. While Europe entered a technical recession earlier this year, the US economic downturn that many had feared has not materialised due to its robust labour market.
As a result, the US Federal Reserve and other central banks are expected to hike interest rates further this year before finally reaching the end of their rate-hike cycle. Looking ahead, tighter monetary policy is likely to further slow down global economic growth and dampen business and consumer sentiment. There are also lingering concerns about China’s uneven economic recovery and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
We can expect a challenging environment ahead, but it is worth noting that the economy naturally moves in cycles, with periods of recovery and expansion inevitably followed by a slowdown and vice versa.
It is important to build a resilient portfolio that can withstand today’s demanding market conditions, while also looking ahead at potential opportunities for when the economy eventually rebounds.
Q: China was supposed to benefit from their post-Covid reopening, but the journey has been uneven. Is China going to be a bright spot?
A: China’s recovery has been affected by slowing manufacturing activity and trade due to weaker global demand. Sales momentum for China’s property sector has also faltered due to the weaker economic outlook.
So far, it has been domestic demand, centred around tourism and services spending, that has propped up its economy.
However, for investors with the appropriate risk appetite and investment time horizon, China remains one of our top ideas to consider, for a number of reasons.
Interestingly, China’s household savings have surged to record-high levels. When sentiments improve and consumers are comfortable spending some of these deposits, the domestic economy will be poised to receive another boost.
Next, China’s consumer inflation has fallen to a two-year low. This means Chinese policymakers have the ability to introduce more supportive growth measures if economic recovery weakens further.
Also, one growth area with long-term prospects is China’s investment in renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power. It currently leads the world in renewable energy production and investments, with six of the 10 largest electric vehicle battery makers in the world hailing from China. As global demand for sustainable solutions grows, China stands to benefit from its head start in these technologies.
While we take a cautious view on Chinese stocks in the short term, we are positive on their medium- to long-term outlook. China is projected to be the top contributor to global growth over the next five years, based on the International Monetary Fund’s projections.
Q: There has been a lot of attention on artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-related stocks lately. Is this a bubble? What do investors need to know?
A: Recent advancements in AI have been staggering. With generative AI tools, users can produce graphic designs, computer codes and more in a matter of seconds.
Moving forward, the technology could be used to develop new products, redesign business processes and transform supply chains. This could fuel a surge in labour productivity and be a game-changer for the global economy in the long term.
It is no surprise that investors are actively seeking exposure to AI-related stocks, which have rallied sharply over the past few months. However, we would advise caution amid the general frenzy around the sector.
Current valuations appear lofty, with the Nasdaq Composite Index – consisting of technology stocks – trading at significantly higher levels than its historical average. The tech sector also makes up a large proportion of the broader S&P 500 index in the US, which means any sell-off in the tech sector would result in a broader market correction.
Investors looking to gain exposure to AI companies should stay diversified and consider high-quality companies with proven business models.
After all, even if a technology becomes widely adopted, many individual companies within the industry can fail along the way. Given today’s valuations, it might be wise to consider buying on dips instead of chasing rallies.
Q: What approach should I take to build my investment portfolio?
A: With the global economy entering a slowdown, markets will likely be choppy and it is essential to steel your investment portfolio against the challenges ahead.
We recommend a Risk-First Approach, where investors consider how much risk they are able and willing to take, as the starting point in their decisions. In practice, this means first building your wealth with a portfolio of core investments, before looking to enhance it with tactical allocations.
Core investments tend to be lower-risk in nature and are meant to be held through market cycles. They are usually diversified across asset classes, sectors and regions, and they can provide regular income. Conversely, tactical allocations focus on capturing targeted short-term opportunities and gaining exposure to specific investment themes.
One core investment to consider at this time is high-quality bonds. With central banks nearing the end of their rate hikes, investors can consider locking in the higher yields today that may not be available for much longer, especially with longer-duration bonds.
Investment grade bonds also tend to outperform stocks when the global economy is in a slowdown or contraction, which would enable investors to capitalise on both higher yields and potential capital gains.
Investors with the appropriate risk appetite can consider tactical allocations in China and the Asean and Asia ex-Japan markets for the medium term.
While China continues to face challenges in the short term, its eventual recovery and growth outlook over the long run bode well, not just for its economy but that of the Asean and broader Asian region.
Q: Are there any other long-term themes or opportunities investors should pay attention to?
A: For investors with a longer time horizon, several investment themes are worth paying attention to.
Firstly, technologies such as AI are on the cusp of transforming the way we live, work and play. Keep an eye out for companies that are not only at the forefront of developing new products and services that can disrupt existing industries, but also those that stand to benefit from these new technologies.
Next, take note of the defensive nature of the healthcare sector. A rapidly ageing global population, and the increasing affluence of the middle class that tends to increase demand for higher-quality services, make prospects in this sector attractive in the long term.
Investments in pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, healthcare infrastructure and innovative medical technologies also hold substantial long-term growth potential.
Lastly, sustainability has risen to the top of many societies’ agendas, with consumers increasingly favouring environmentally and socially responsible products and services.
This makes sustainability a natural long-term investment opportunity, with businesses that offer innovative solutions for climate change and other hot-button issues poised to benefit from significant market demand.
