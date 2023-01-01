How Fendi is reinventing avant garde

A display of luxury handbags at Palazzo Fendi, Fendi's flagship store, in Rome, Italy. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
46 sec ago
Published
59 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Mr Serge Brunschwig arrived in Rome almost five years ago to become Fendi’s chief executive, he was confronted with a conundrum: The company was struggling to find skilled workers.

The problem left the 62-year-old McKinsey alumnus taken aback.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top