How climate-focused are sovereign funds?

Risks don't come much longer term than climate change, so you might expect sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) to be all over it, as investment giants with decades in their sights.
Yet the world's biggest SWFs are making only patchy progress in adapting investment plans to account for environmental, social and governance factors, according to data on energy investments, an environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) analysis of the equity holdings of some of the funds, plus a survey of the players.