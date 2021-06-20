How China's carmarker Nio plans to rival Tesla

At a gala dinner in Shanghai, Mr William Li, the founder of Chinese electric carmaker Nio, can barely move forward in the buffet queue before being stopped for another selfie, handshake or hug.

Over the next three hours, Mr Li, 46, poses for hundreds more photos, chatting with customers of the company he started just over six years ago and has built into a way of life - at least for the people who buy his cars - with clubhouses, a round-the-clock battery recharging service and even clothing, food and exercise equipment, all decked out in Nio's geometric logo.