Financing with British lenders will likely get more expensive after the Bank of England hiked its benchmark rate from 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent just over a week ago. This is the highest rate since 2009.

While British banks do lend to Singapore buyers, it's less straightforward in Australia, where only a handful of banks are willing to extend mortgages to foreign borrowers, said Redbrick Mortgage Advisory's associate director Andrew Adriaan.