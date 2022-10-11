Helping early-stage start-ups scale: Multi-million fund aims to fuel change-making innovations

Technology is advancing faster than humankind could ever have imagined, which has transformed customer habits and led to growing demands for outstanding products and services.

With innovation and creativity now essential elements to sustainable business growth, closed product design and manufacturing models keep up with today’s pace of progress.

There is an increasing need for companies and organisations to open up the innovation process to other players in the ecosystem to gain the depth and breadth needed for breakthrough developments.

Mitsubishi Electric has been innovating for a long time and has been making breakthroughs. With 10 different business units, the well-known company has been behind many firsts in fields ranging from home appliances to outer-space technologies.

With a history going back to the 19th century and frequently recognised for its craftsmanship, it has core businesses in factory automation, air conditioning and heating systems, elevators, and others in Asean.

The Japanese company now wants to work with start-ups in the region and around the world to discover the next big breakthroughs in technologies that make a real difference in people’s lives.

It is doing so with a five-billion yen (S$48.8 million) ME Innovation Fund, jointly established with venture capitalist firm Global Brain in January 2022.

In addition to financing, the fund will provide wide-ranging business knowledge and management support as well as technology to start-ups in the innovation domain over a 10-year period.

The aim: Realise promising new businesses that can collaborate with Mitsubishi Electric to uplift the quality of life for people.

In Asean, innovation and technology can help address a number of social issues faced by a fast-growing region that is poised to become the world’s fourth largest economy by 2030.

As Japan is part of Asia as well, Mitsubishi Electric believes it has a role to play in the region’s fast-growing innovation efforts.

That is not to mention that Asean already has many “unicorns” – start-ups valued at S$1 billion or more – which the company finds admirable.

The region also has many talented entrepreneurs that Japanese, long known to be an innovation leader, can learn from as well.

Finding passion and innovation

Key to a successful partnership through the ME Innovation Fund is a focus on collaboration. It is important that the start-ups can complement the Mitsubishi Electric’s strengths and provide capabilities that Mitsubishi Electric may not possess.

Start-up investing is potentially lucrative, but it is also true that it comes with big risks. With the accelerating pace of technological change, start-ups will bring much needed innovation and creativity, which is a key part of the Japanese company’s corporate strategy in recent years.

Though Mitsubishi Electric already has 2,000 research scientists today, the company wants to seek out early-stage start-ups that could bring new ideas and perspectives.

“A big company has a lot of resources but on the other hand, start-ups have passion and are go-getters and are not afraid of taking risks,” said Mr Kenji Minefuji, manager at the company’s Business Innovation Group.

“We are proud of our research and development resources, but nothing is perfect, and a start-up may bring something new we have not thought of before,” he added.

As someone with a background in research and development – he was a former researcher himself – he shares an appreciation and understanding for technology.

This, he believes, would be crucial when working with and syncing up with start-ups that often have a different DNA from large companies.

Two-way street for a relationship

For the partnership to work, both sides would need to be aligned in terms of business instinct, aspirations and appetite for success.

“A lot of start-ups are looking to make it a viable business in the short term but when working with a big company, that’s different,” said Mr Minefuji. “At least three to five years are needed to find success.”

As a corporate venture fund, the ME Innovation Fund is not just looking for the kind of financial rewards that many other investment funds seek. It also wants to build a long-lasting relationship that benefits both parties over time.

The fund believes that start-ups are the job creators and innovators of the future and can transform the way Mitsubishi Electric helps its customers transform.

To do so, it aims to bring its expertise and market access to the table, while taking on the dynamism and drive that start-ups can offer.

In a collaboration, it is looking for synergy with promising start-ups, thus creating a win-win situation with them to grow together with them.

What is unique about ME Innovation Fund is its deep understanding of technology. At the same time, it offers a lot more to successfully launch and scale a high-growth start-up. Areas it can help a start-up build up quickly includes marketing, strategy, branding, and communications.

The ME Innovation fund also supports other key operational areas such as finance, legal advisory, human resources, and back-office administration.

“We are not afraid of disruption of our business, and at the same time, we want a change in the market environment, and expect a game changer to emerge,” said Mr Minefuji.

“ME Innovation Fund is willing to take a chance on aspirational tech founders,” he added. “We need to innovate how we innovate!”

Find out how the ME Innovation Fund works with start-ups to scale up and go to market today.

