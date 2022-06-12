Q - Having fixed deposits and bonds in your portfolio

Many people are looking for yield during this period of rising inflation, yet because they have been burned by earlier investments, they are also hoping to protect their capital. You can't enjoy high yield and low risk, but some products try to offer the best of both worlds.

Fixed deposit rates have risen but are still hovering below the rate of inflation - the headline rate in April was 5.4 per cent while core inflation stood at 3.3 per cent - which means the value of your money will erode if it continues at this level.