In The Money

Q - Having fixed deposits and bonds in your portfolio

In this fortnightly series, we address readers' queries on investing issues. This week, we look at fixed deposits and bonds. What can give me a better interest rate than fixed deposits? I hear that bonds and structured deposits offer higher yields but they may be riskier. 

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Many people are looking for yield during this period of rising inflation, yet because they have been burned by earlier investments, they are also hoping to protect their capital. You can't enjoy high yield and low risk, but some products try to offer the best of both worlds.

Fixed deposit rates have risen but are still hovering below the rate of inflation - the headline rate in April was 5.4 per cent while core inflation stood at 3.3 per cent - which means the value of your money will erode if it continues at this level.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 12, 2022, with the headline Q - Having fixed deposits and bonds in your portfolio. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top