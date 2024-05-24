Hard to make investment choices when markets are uncertain

It’s an old saw on Wall Street – when stocks tank, bonds rise. But incessant price pressures have upended the truism and left investors searching for refuge.

During times of turbulence, investors typically pile into safe havens – easy to access assets that protect against losses – like US Treasuries and currencies like the Swiss franc or the Japanese yen. In a perfect world, these investments are supposed to offer stable income that is the polar opposite of risky bets like stocks, particularly during market downturns, when equities sell off.