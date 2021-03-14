Green condos come with home batteries

(NYTIMES) - Soleil Lofts, a US apartment development in suburban Salt Lake City, offers a lot of amenities - pools, three spas, a basketball court, electrical appliances, a dog park - to lure potential residents. But the feature that sealed the deal for one of the owners, Mr Maik Kannenberg, a sales representative for a local tech firm, was a sleek, silent device: an energy storage battery.

His home, like every apartment in the US$156 million (S$209 million), 600-unit complex, includes a new ecoLinx battery made by German company Sonnen.