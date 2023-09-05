Going beyond savings: Millennials, here’s why you should make your money work harder

Mr Lim, who is in his 50s, oversees the bank’s overall approach and strategies for managing the wealth of a broad spectrum of clients. He was previously head of investment sales and advisory for UOB and has worked in the bank for 15 years.

Q: I’m actively accumulating my retirement funds by saving and building up my CPF balances. How can I tell if I am on track for my retirement goals?

A: Time is your biggest ally in early retirement planning. The more time you allow for your savings to benefit from compounding, the more it has the potential to grow exponentially.

To evaluate your retirement plan, first consider what kind of lifestyle you would like to enjoy during retirement, then do the sums to see how much a month you would need to lead that lifestyle.

Next, think about your ideal retirement age. You will need enough of a nest egg to last throughout your retirement years. Bear in mind that average life expectancy is increasing, and you would not want to outlive your retirement savings.

Also consider inflation and the future cost of your desired lifestyle. Even though inflation in Singapore peaked last year and is slowly coming down, it is expected to stay above deposit interest rates for the rest of the year. We are unlikely to return to near-zero inflation rates anytime soon.

As inflation erodes your purchasing power over time, relying on cash savings alone may not be the best way to build wealth for retirement. To meet your retirement goals, you may need to make your cash work harder for you by investing.

Depending on your risk appetite, having a longer time horizon means you may be able to take on a degree of risk with your investments, as you have a longer window to recover from any market downturns.

Q: With the rising cost of living, can I put off buying an insurance policy for now? I would rather invest to keep up with inflation.

A: Life is unpredictable and insurance can help protect you when the unforeseen happens.

We advocate our Risk-First Approach as a structured way to plan for your wealth. Once you have taken care of your protection needs with low-risk savings accounts and insurance plans, you then have peace of mind to build your wealth by investing.

Being sufficiently covered by insurance ensures that you and your family do not need to worry about your bills, or dip into your savings should anything unfortunate happen to you. Your insurance payout would allow you to maintain your current lifestyle instead of having to deal with unnecessary financial stress.

Buying insurance when you are young and in good health allows you to enjoy lower premium rates than buying it later in life. The rising cost of living also means healthcare costs are likely to increase down the road. Having an insurance policy can help you better handle medical bills should you be struck with an illness or accident.

There are also endowment savings plans that can help young adults to start saving early and in a disciplined manner, compounding potential returns and accumulating wealth over time to meet future goals like retirement – all while offering protection against unexpected events such as total and permanent disability.

It is best to speak to an adviser to determine your insurance coverage needs. Remember, your insurance journey does not stop with the purchase of a policy. Review your coverage at every significant life milestone, such as getting married or welcoming a child into your family, as your needs will evolve over time.