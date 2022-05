Singapore Reits have performed well this year and remained resilient while their global counterparts have hit rough weather.

Digital wealth platform Syfe points out that the iEdge S-Reit Leaders Index has gained 1.3 per cent, compared with a 3.8 per cent decline for global Reits and a 5.5 per cent drop in the S&P 500 index on Wall Street in the first quarter of this year.