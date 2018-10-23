Five things you should know about T2023-S$ Temasek bond

1. This is a five-year bond paying a fixed interest of 2.7 per cent a year. Interest is paid every six months with the principal amount repaid in 2023. Temasek is guaranteeing all interest payments and the full repayment of the principal.

2. You can invest a minimum of $1,000 or more, in multiples of $1,000.

3. Before investing, ensure that your Central Depository (CDP) account is ready and linked to your relevant bank account. After the bond starts trading on the Singapore Exchange on Friday (Oct 26), you can buy and sell it just like any listed stock. Besides cash, you can use your Supplementary Retirement Scheme savings. The bond is also available in the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme.

4. Understand the risks before investing in bonds. They include default, interest rate changes and other risks. For instance, an issuer may fail to pay the interest or even fail to repay the principal amount when its bonds are due.

In addition, interest rates in the market may rise and this may cause the bond price to fall. If you need to sell your bonds in such situations, you may suffer a loss.

5. Temasek has been issuing bonds since 2005 as public markers of its credit quality. Bond prices may rise or fall in the market. If the price falls more than other bonds, it may be a public signal that investors have concerns about the credit quality of its issuer.