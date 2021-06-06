Fired, then bounced back to be banking giant's CFO

The curriculum vitae isn't quite what you would expect for someone who's about to handle the finances of the mighty JPMorgan Chase. Long before Mr Jeremy Barnum was promoted to chief financial officer (CFO), he was fired over a trading mishap - by JPMorgan. He later parted ways with hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management over another market blunder.

But then began his second act. JPMorgan lured him back in 2007 with a vague mandate to help with its credit-trading operations - shifting from free-wheeling, big-money-wagering roles to the nuts and bolts of the operation. Soon after, Mr Daniel Pinto, now chief executive Jamie Dimon's top lieutenant, took a liking to Mr Barnum, helping his ascent.