IG launches its new investing app in Singapore, IG Markets, built with everyday investors in mind to make long-term investing simpler and more rewarding

Financial services company IG has entered the retail investing space with its new share trading app, IG Markets.

Investing has become more accessible to retail investors in recent years, with digital platforms offering easier access to shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), alongside a wider range of products such as foreign exchange, commodities and derivatives. The number of platforms has also grown, differing in features, pricing and how they are structured.

It is against this backdrop that IG, an established player in global financial markets, is entering the retail investing space with a new share trading app.

Called IG Markets, it allows users to buy and hold shares and ETFs , while earning interest on eligible investments. The app marks IG’s expansion into share trading for retail investors.

“IG Markets represents a bold step forward in how we think about everyday investing,” said Mr Gavin Chia, chief executive officer of IG Singapore and Emerging Markets.

“We are proud to be the first-in-market to offer 3 per cent interest on eligible shares and ETFs, giving investors a powerful way to generate returns alongside potential capital appreciation and dividends. This is suitable for clients whether they’re just starting out or holding long-term positions.”

IG Markets is launched by IG Asia, part of IG Group, a London-headquartered financial services company listed on the FTSE 250. Founded in 1974, IG Group today serves over two million client accounts across 18 markets.

In Singapore, IG operates under the regulation of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and has built a long-standing presence over the past two decades. The firm was also named Best CFD Broker in Singapore 2025 by Global Brands Magazine.

IG’s expansion into share trading comes as established global institutions continue to adapt legacy trading platforms for a growing base of self-directed retail investors, with greater attention given to simplicity, accessibility and user experience.

“After more than 50 years in global markets, we’ve seen how investor behaviour has evolved,” said Mr Chia.

“Today’s investors are more self-directed and focused on long-term outcomes. IG Markets was built to meet that shift, combining simplicity with features such as interest on held shares, which can complement capital growth and dividends for investors who stay invested over time.”

Improving the investing experience

Ease of use is another consideration. Investing has long been associated with complex tools and frequent monitoring, which can make it harder to hold investments over time. According to Jaycee Lai, head of client services in IG Singapore, platforms that are simpler to navigate can make investing feel more manageable, particularly for those who do not trade regularly.

This focus on usability is central to how IG has approached the development of its share trading app.

“Our priority is to continue improving the everyday investing experience,” said Mr Chia. “That means making things clearer, more consistent and easier to manage over time.”

The emphasis on user-friendliness is reflected in the app’s design. Built for mobile use, it has a clean and intuitive interface that provides a seamless trading experience.

The IG Markets app also gives Singapore-based customers access to not only SGX, but also global markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Japan.

An added return from holding investments

The launch of IG Markets comes at a time when returns on cash-based products are lower. In recent months, yields on traditional cash-based products have moderated. IG Markets pays 3 per cent annual interest on eligible shares and ETFs held through its mobile app, on balances of up to $50,000, in addition to any potential capital appreciation or dividends. Interest is calculated based on the daily closing value of eligible share and ETF holdings over each calendar month. The value of these holdings is assessed daily and averaged across the month, before interest is credited in Singapore dollars to the user’s account at the start of the following month.

To qualify for the interest feature, users are required to make at least one trade of any value each month. There is no minimum investment amount and no lock-in period. The interest does not apply to cash balances held for trading or withdrawal, and excludes shares and ETFs transferred into the account from another brokerage. On the maximum eligible balance, this translates to up to $1,500 a year.

This structure allows investments held over time to continue generating some income, even during periods when markets are less active or returns are uneven.

Users can open an IG Markets share trading account using their SingPass, and start investing from $1 with US fractional shares.

Beyond its interest-on-shares feature, IG Markets brings together a set of functions intended to support day-to-day investing. The platform does not charge commissions, platform and settlement fees.

The app also provides AI-generated daily news summaries, allowing users to keep track of market developments without having to navigate lengthy reports.

Together, these features reflect IG’s broader aim of supporting long-term, self-directed investing by making it simpler for individuals to participate in markets and stay invested over time.

Learn more about IG markets at IG.com/sg/igmarkets or download the app here.

Disclaimer

IG Asia Pte Ltd (Co. Reg. No. 200510021K) (“IG”) is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and holds a capital markets services license.

IG provides an execution-only service. The information in this advertisement does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. You should consider your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs before making a commitment to trade, including seeking advice from an independent financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment, under a separate engagement, as you deem fit.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.