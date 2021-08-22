Me & My Money

F&B entrepreneur invests to make meaningful impact

David Gan invests in what he enjoys, and believes in being part of the change process

  • Published
    2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Entrepreneur David Gan is only 29, but he already has a host of food and beverage (F&B) brands under his belt.

Mr Gan is the co-founder and chief investment officer of the Tipsy Collective, a multi-concept F&B holding group.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 22, 2021, with the headline 'F&B entrepreneur invests to make meaningful impact'. Subscribe
Topics: 