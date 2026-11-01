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Expensive but worth it: Exhausted by the digital world, I turn to grandma hobbies

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The writer has picked up analogue activities such as letter writing, scrapbooking, and film and polaroid photography.

The writer has turned to analogue activities such as letter writing, scrapbooking, and film and polaroid photography.

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

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Sue-Ann Tan

  • Young people are turning to analogue hobbies like scrapbooking, letter writing, film photography and vinyl to escape digital overload and feel more grounded.
  • These hobbies cost more and take longer, but the writer says the effort makes memories and gifts feel more precious, personal and worth keeping.
  • Analogue habits also bring focus and intention, acting as a digital detox and reminding people that physical items feel more real than online collections.

AI generated

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SINGAPORE – I once spent $70 just printing out photos that I then spent hours meticulously arranging on sheets of A4 paper. Yes, they already existed digitally in my phone and on Instagram, but I wanted to scrapbook them and have some tangible memories of my year abroad.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.