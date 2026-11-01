Expensive but worth it: Exhausted by the digital world, I turn to grandma hobbies

Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

The writer has turned to analogue activities such as letter writing, scrapbooking, and film and polaroid photography.

Sign up for ST InvestMe to find out how you can plan for your dream life in the next financial literacy course on Nov 19.

SINGAPORE – I once spent $70 just printing out photos that I then spent hours meticulously arranging on sheets of A4 paper. Yes, they already existed digitally in my phone and on Instagram, but I wanted to scrapbook them and have some tangible memories of my year abroad.