Young & Savvy
Expensive but worth it: Exhausted by the digital world, I turn to grandma hobbies
- Young people are turning to analogue hobbies like scrapbooking, letter writing, film photography and vinyl to escape digital overload and feel more grounded.
- These hobbies cost more and take longer, but the writer says the effort makes memories and gifts feel more precious, personal and worth keeping.
- Analogue habits also bring focus and intention, acting as a digital detox and reminding people that physical items feel more real than online collections.
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SINGAPORE – I once spent $70 just printing out photos that I then spent hours meticulously arranging on sheets of A4 paper. Yes, they already existed digitally in my phone and on Instagram, but I wanted to scrapbook them and have some tangible memories of my year abroad.