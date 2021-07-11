For Subscribers
In Good Company
ERA's new CEO Marcus Chu: Cabby's son rides real estate wave
He rose through the ranks to head the property agency. His formula for success: Treat clients like your family, go the extra mile for them.
Whoever thought Singaporeans lacked initiative and drive should meet Marcus Chu, the newly appointed chief executive officer of ERA Singapore and APAC Realty, the master franchisee for ERA in the Asia-Pacific.
Committed to a career in sales, Mr Chu stumbled through a variety of jobs - forex trading, insurance and working at an engineering firm - before arriving at ERA Singapore in 1996.