Working with a financial consultant to manage his money when he was just 18 has allowed entrepreneur Wayne Chen to protect and grow his hard-earned income.

Sleep was a luxury when he was a polytechnic student, what with several part-time jobs, including as a tutor and being part of a service crew. "I would work till 11pm, study till 2am and wake up the next morning at 7am for school," recalls Mr Chen, who has a diploma in accountancy from Nanyang Polytechnic.