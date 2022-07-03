Electric car market gets hotter with new Korean models

(BLOOMBERG) - The electric vehicle market just got hotter, with Hyundai Motor muscling in new EVs that are touted to have the "most electric".

Earlier this year, the South Korean carmaker rolled out two new battery-powered cars - the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and its sibling, the Kia EV6 - which promptly tore up the sales charts, passing the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt and every other electric vehicle on the market not made by Tesla. In the United States this year through May, Hyundai sold 21,467 of these two machines, besting even the white-hot Ford Mustang Mach-E, which was snapped up by 15,718 drivers.