InGoodCompany

Dole's $3.60 bananas come with promises and purpose

Fruit producer believes in doing the right thing, and senior executive Christian Wiegele is someone who walks the talk

Ravi Velloor Associate Editor
  • Published
    5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Time was when eating fruits was not something that, well, exercised you over much. You peeled a banana, gulped the flesh and looked for a convenient place to dispose of the skin. Or cut a pineapple and either had it fresh, or put it in the fridge for a bit to enjoy the sense of crunching into something sweet and cold. Who cared to consider how that banana reached your table? Or what happened to the pina remnants once the fruit left the tree?

Companies, unlike consumers, have to be more mindful. This is the age of being woke and that extends in many directions. New phrases such as "eco-anxiety" and "ecocide" - a play on anxiety over the environment and environmental genocide - are in vogue. Many see in all this both a moral imperative and a business opportunity.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 05, 2021, with the headline 'Dole's $3.60 bananas come with promises and purpose'. Subscribe
Topics: 