(NYTIMES) - The divorce dragged on for eight years, almost as long as the marriage. The wealthy San Francisco couple sparred over child support, the profits from the sale of the husband's software company and the fate of their US$3.6 million (S$4.9 million) home.

But the most consequential court battle between Ms Erica deSouza and Mr Francis deSouza concerned a bitter dispute over millions of dollars in missing bitcoins.