How to diversify and invest sustainably with Singapore's first low-carbon ETF

Climate change, the defining crisis of the twenty-first century, is humanity’s biggest long-term threat, and the global transition to a low carbon economy is now more urgent than ever.

Apart from adopting climate-friendly habits on a personal level, individuals should also ensure that they are investing their money in a way that benefits the planet.

Doing your part to make a positive impact on the world

As the climate crisis intensifies, there has never been a greater urgency to invest in companies moving towards low carbon emissions.

Southeast Asia is one of the regions that is particularly vulnerable to climate change, and ASEAN could see GDP growth reduced by 7.5 per cent annually until 2070 due to disruptive forces like natural disasters. Singapore, too, is susceptible to the impact of climate change such as rising sea levels, heat waves, increasing rainfall intensities and risks losing up to 46 per cent of its GDP in a worst-case scenario.

At present, the world is clearly not doing enough to combat or mitigate climate change. As governments, including Singapore’s, review their climate targets, individuals and businesses need to do whatever they can to reduce carbon emissions and slow global warming.

The average Singaporean is highly aware of environmental issues, according to the inaugural OCBC Climate Index released in 2021. It scored a national average of 6.7 points. The index is a measurement of the levels of environmental sustainability awareness and climate action among the 2,000 Singaporeans aged between 18 and 65 surveyed.

For those who are wondering how to live more sustainably, the answer is that improvements can be made in almost every area of daily lives, from diets and holiday choices to investment decisions. Investors can examine their habits and actions to see where they can make more sustainable choices.

Investing in sustainable companies offers investors the opportunity to support climate-friendly business practices and participate in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

More specifically, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing enables investors to ensure that their money goes towards companies that have been assessed in terms of their performance as a steward of the environment, as well as how they manage relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. The governance aspect deals with the company’s leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

There are several climate reporting metrics being used to measure companies’ carbon footprints, including Weighted Average Carbon Intensity (WACI). WACI is the only emissions-based carbon exposure metric recommended for climate reporting by the Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

It measures a portfolio’s exposure to carbon-intensive companies and is expressed in tonnes of CO2 emitted per million dollars of revenue. The metric also takes into account whether greenhouse gas emissions are directly emitted by the company or entities controlled by the company, or whether they are indirectly emitted or result from the purchase of energy.

Singapore plans to raise carbon tax levels progressively starting in 2024, aiming to reach a carbon tax level of S$50 to S$80 per tonne by 2030, which is a tenfold increase from the current S$5 per tonne. This will have a strong impact on profitability of businesses, with the most carbon-intensive being hardest hit. WACI could help investors identify the extent to which companies could be affected by the rise in carbon taxes.

ETFs as a tool to diversify portfolios

ESG investing makes it easier for investors to ensure that their money has a positive impact on the world. However, investors keen to do good for our planet are also rightly concerned about whether their investments will benefit their portfolios, too.

In today’s highly turbulent markets, a diversified portfolio can go a long way towards helping investors ride out volatility and manage risk.

One way to build a diversified portfolio is through an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), which makes it easy to invest in the performance of a diversified basket of companies.

Other than choosing the right companies to invest in, making big or regular investments can accentuate a portfolio’s positive impact. Investors can do this by consistently investing in an ETF, using a dollar cost averaging approach to invest fixed sums at regular intervals, or through an investment plan offering exposure to ETFs such as OCBC’s Blue Chip Investment Plan.

Over time, the investor will be able to accumulate a sizeable holding of the ETF.

Singapore’s first low-carbon ETF

The Lion-OCBC Securities Singapore Low Carbon ETF has the distinction of being Singapore’s first low-carbon ETF, making it a pioneer in championing accessibility to low-carbon investing.

It tracks the new iEdge-OCBC Singapore Low Carbon Select 50 Capped Index, which is representative of Singapore’s real and financial economy. This ETF thus enables investors to obtain a diversified portfolio of assets which can capitalise on Singapore’s economic growth.

Due to how closely it mirrors the state of the Singapore economy, the ETF can be a climate-friendly alternative to popular indices like the Straits Times Index (STI) and MSCI Singapore Index, which do not take into consideration environmental impact.

Investors of the ETF gain instant access to a diversified portfolio consisting of the top 50 Singapore companies (including REITs and business trusts) by Free-Float Market Capitalisation which are focused on index decarbonisation through reduction of their WACI.

To determine a company’s eligibility, a multi-pronged approach is used which takes into account its carbon intensity data and compares it with the carbon intensity of peers in the same sector. Companies can be removed based on fossil fuel involvement and carbon intensity performance compared with sector peers.

Some of the constituents of the ETF include Flex Ltd, SEA Ltd, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

The ETF offers an affordable way to gain exposure to 50 Singapore companies with a lower carbon footprint, all in a single investment. This makes it easy to effortlessly build a diversified greener portfolio.

It also pays out semi-annual distributions, which can be a source of passive income for investors.

iEdge-OCBC Singapore Low Carbon Select 50 Capped Index, the index that the ETF is tracking, outperformed the STI on 3-, 5- and 10-year time horizons, seeming to indicate that low-carbon investing can indeed be profitable.