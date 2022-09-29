Digital IDs on blockchain could help with crypto compliance

Investors who create a digital identity that is stored on the blockchain could find it easier to apply for an online wallet, while companies would be able to use it to verify identities more efficiently, say market observers.

Mr David Shin of Seoul-based tech company Klaytn Foundation told The Straits Times on Wednesday that having this information stored shortens the time spent on creating accounts for digital wallets.

He likened it to a profile on LinkedIn or Facebook, with enough professional information about a user that is validated by a blockchain network.

"I would call it a sort of social profile associated... with your wallet," Mr Shin said on the sidelines of crypto conference Token2049.

"You can then single sign-on like you do with Google or with Facebook, and that option comes up when you're trying to access a new application."

Some regulators have zoomed in on consumer protection after the crash of stablecoin TerraUSD and sister token Luna in May.

Market players in Singapore are discussing ways to verify client identities, also known as theknow-your-customer (KYC) requirements, which are used to protect financial institutions from fraud, money laundering and terrorism funding.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said in August that it is looking to make it harder for retail investors to dabble in crypto, as it is "highly hazardous" and too volatile.

Mr Oscar Franklin Tan, the chief financial officer and chief legal officer of Singapore-based non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem Enjin, believes digital identities stored on blockchain can be used in KYCs.

"There are ways of doing that where you can prove your identity to a third party without revealing it," he said.

Mr Shin said the biggest challenge is whether traditional financial institutions will accept such digital identities as enough of a KYC to do online transactions.

He argued that banks ask for a photocopy of a passport and proof of address when an account is opened but "there is no verification of who you are".

Doing due diligence is a lot of work and if the system does it automatically, like how transactions are validated on the blockchain, then "it's game-changing".

In the near term, though, the outlook for the sector is mixed.

Web 3.0 strategy consultant David Wachsman told ST that bull and bear cycles in the crypto market are common but the decline triggered by the fall of TerraUSD is something "unprecedented".

He said the crypto downturn is expected to go on for at least another six months, given investor jitters, rising interest rates and global uncertainties.

Poor market sentiment has resulted in a "massive correction" in valuations of crypto companies by more than 50 per cent, said Mr Wachsman, a founder of early crypto blockchain projects.

In the past year, he has invested in about 60 companies in the digital asset space, including in decentralised finance and infrastructure.

"We saw pre-seed companies that were saying they were worth US$100 million (S$144.6 million). It doesn't make any sense. So, because the market has come down, we've seen venture capitalists being smarter about their investments," Mr Wachsman added.

Mr Nabil Manji, head of crypto and Web 3.0 at payment processing company Worldpay, added that interoperability is another key issue that players would grapple with, as different networks now work in silos.

"How do we get all those networks to talk to each other? In the future, consumers are going to want to use products or services or decentralised applications that are built on multiple chains," Mr Manji said.

More than 5,700 people attended Token2049 on Wednesday, day one of the two-day Web 3.0 event, which is Asia's biggest.