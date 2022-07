Making a career switch to the property industry was gruelling but entrepreneur Nick Tan reckons the cutting-edge real estate media business he has built is one of his best investments.

Mr Tan, who initially cut his teeth in kitchens at Shatec hospitality school, where he graduated with a culinary diploma, and Raffles Hotel, says: "I've always had a penchant for good food so when I was younger, I figured that was my passion.