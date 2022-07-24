Customised robo-investing: What to know about investing for short and long-term goals

Your favourite hawker dish seems to cost more. Pump prices are up. Electricity bills are soaring.

What are you going to do? With complex factors like supply chain disruptions continuing to push prices up, what can you do?

Singapore’s core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport costs – rose to a 13-year high in May. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) estimates that this could rise even higher in the third quarter, from 3.6 per cent in May, to 4 to 4.5 per cent.

Across the region, consumers have been grappling with increased costs. Over six in 10 respondents (64 per cent) in Asean indicated that they were uneasy about increased household expenses, says the latest UOB Asean Consumer Sentiment Study, released in August 2021.

About 63 per cent are concerned about meeting long-term financial commitments, while 65 per cent worried about a decline in savings and wealth.

How are they trying to ease their inflation woes? In Singapore, about two in five respondents (38 per cent) said they have put more money into investments in the past six months, says the same survey.