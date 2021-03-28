Covid-19 accelerates change for retail chains

As consumers embrace the Web, retailers must rethink operations or risk irrelevancy

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A year of Covid-19 has dramatically accelerated the transformation of big-box stores into e-commerce warehouses, causing ripple effects for hourly workers and a struggling real estate sector.

American shopping centre mainstays Walmart, Best Buy and others are becoming fulfilment centres, where workers assemble local deliveries and socially distanced consumers wait in parking spaces for their boots to be filled. Space once devoted to T-shirts and television sets will now be used to pick and pack online orders or generate revenue by displaying advertisements for big brands like Samsung.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 28, 2021, with the headline 'Covid-19 accelerates change for retail chains'. Subscribe
Topics: 