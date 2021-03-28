Covid-19 accelerates change for retail chains

A year of Covid-19 has dramatically accelerated the transformation of big-box stores into e-commerce warehouses, causing ripple effects for hourly workers and a struggling real estate sector.

American shopping centre mainstays Walmart, Best Buy and others are becoming fulfilment centres, where workers assemble local deliveries and socially distanced consumers wait in parking spaces for their boots to be filled. Space once devoted to T-shirts and television sets will now be used to pick and pack online orders or generate revenue by displaying advertisements for big brands like Samsung.