You have just found your dream property and have moved in to make it your home sweet home.
A home is supposed to be a haven of security and comfort but have you spared a thought on what would happen if things go wrong?
You have just found your dream property and have moved in to make it your home sweet home.
A home is supposed to be a haven of security and comfort but have you spared a thought on what would happen if things go wrong?
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 03, 2022, with the headline Choose right plan to insure home. Subscribe