Brokerage CGS-CIMB Securities aims to provide more Islamic structured investment options for the Muslim community here with the launch yesterday of Singapore's first syariah-compliant trading account.

iCash allows investors to screen for products that are aligned with the key principles of syariah - morality, transparency and fairness - so they can make better informed decisions, said Mr Syed Muhamad Alsagoff, the firm's head of syariah investment services here.