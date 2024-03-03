Can entrepreneurship be taught? Look at me, says Babson College’s millionaire president

Babson College president Stephen Spinelli turns the idiom “practise what you preach” on its head; he preaches what he’s practised.

As the leader of the top graduate school for entrepreneurship in the United States, Dr Spinelli knows something about starting businesses. At 23, his college football coach in Massachusetts, who had an entrepreneurial bent and an eye for talent, invited him to work for him in a private nursing home he ran in the mid-western town of Clinton, Iowa.

It was clearly something of a test for the East Coast born and raised Dr Spinelli, and he seemed to have passed it because the coach subsequently picked him and a few others he had similarly coached and asked if they’d like to join in a business venture with him.

Quite by serendipity, the team chanced upon a shop in Ogden, Utah, in front of which cars were lined up, waiting for an oil change. Sensing the market opportunity to do this more efficiently, the coach and his boys bought into the store that would later expand into the Jiffy Lube chain of speciality automotive oil change shops. Jiffy Lube would ultimately end up in the hands of Shell.

The US$100,000 or so Dr Spinelli borrowed from his in-laws for his share of the Jiffy Lube partnership proved to be a terrific investment. Even more rewarding was the experience of directly owning a few of the Jiffy Lube franchises in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

And yet, the feeling persisted that he hadn’t succeeded as much as he could have, that he didn’t know enough.

When Dr Spinelli looked around for a nearby college where he could hone his entrepreneurial skills, only one in a 145km radius seemed to have a programme in that discipline – Babson. So, every Thursday night, for seven years, he drove down to Babson to attend classes, eventually gaining a Master of Business Administration and plenty of smarts that helped him grow his franchise.

“It was the first time that the learning and action were intimately integrated,” he recalls. “I would take a class (in an area of business) that I was having a problem with. I used it almost like a form of consulting. My business grew like crazy and when I sold it I said, ‘Now that I am not needy, I need to study more.’”

Not surprisingly, when he went on to do a doctorate in economics at London’s Imperial College, the thesis he picked was franchising – the macroeconomics of the franchisor and the microeconomics of the franchisee. “I built out that model significantly, and still have a ball with it.”

These days, in addition to running Babson College, which he has done since 2019, the 69-year-old millionaire chairs the board of the Planet Fitness franchise – the largest company in its space.

“Talk about deep intellectual study being put in actual practice and creating an explosion – and that’s what Babson is about,” he says.

Can entrepreneurship be taught, really? Inventor Thomas Edison originated the proverb that success is 10 per cent inspiration, and 90 per cent perspiration.

“One of the reasons there was only one school for entrepreneurship – Babson – for a long time was because people believe you couldn’t teach it,” he responds. “Today, there are probably 3,000 business schools that teach it. We have proven you can.”

Indeed, he says, learning entrepreneurship is an imperative in this day and age. The pace of change, the interface of technologies, the rapid evolution of business models – all are well suited to the entrepreneurial process in an entrepreneurial mind.

Entrepreneurship, therefore, has moved from a can’t-be-taught subject to a should-be-taught and, increasingly, must-be-taught one.

What about all this talk about entrepreneurial chief executives, continuous disruption and business leaders seeking to disrupt their own companies?

Dr Spinelli says there is widespread recognition that the pathway ahead for business is going to be very choppy. Historically, the talk in C-suites and business schools has centred around understanding risk. Today, it is about balancing the understanding of the nature of risk, and the nature of opportunity, and recognising that the two really are bedfellows.

“I see the risk – Oh, must be a big opportunity! The entrepreneurial mind can embrace it in a more holistic way. My grandmother used to say, ‘Good, better, best. Never let it rest till your good is better and your better is best.’”

Dr Spinelli says the world is entering a golden age for entrepreneurship, ushered in by the “combination of technology and tragedy”.

The Covid-19 pandemic, for instance, was a global phenomenon of a dramatic nature, a disruptive, tragic force. But that led to a survival reaction. Fast-food companies, for instance, long regarded as old-style business, converted to delivery, and drive-through pickup.