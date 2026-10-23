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Buy money market funds to benefit from rising rates

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If you’re holding cash, higher interest rates are something to celebrate right now.

If you are holding cash, higher interest rates are something to celebrate right now.

ILLUSTRATION: RICHARD BORGE/NYTIMES

Jeff Sommer

Rising interest rates have wreaked havoc in 2026 in financial markets. Yet they are an unambiguous boon in one unheralded arena: money market funds, where higher rates almost immediately funnel more money to investors without major complications.

This is a big exception to the other major effects of rising rates, which have made plenty of negative headlines because they are a drag on the economy, a burden for people seeking mortgages and a punishing hurdle for stocks.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.