Buy money market funds to benefit from rising rates

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If you are holding cash, higher interest rates are something to celebrate right now.

Rising interest rates have wreaked havoc in 2026 in financial markets. Yet they are an unambiguous boon in one unheralded arena: money market funds, where higher rates almost immediately funnel more money to investors without major complications.

This is a big exception to the other major effects of rising rates, which have made plenty of negative headlines because they are a drag on the economy, a burden for people seeking mortgages and a punishing hurdle for stocks.