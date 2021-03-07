Britain's old malls are turning into condos

On a chilly winter afternoon, one of the few signs of life at the Colosseum Retail Park in suburban north London is an elderly woman smoking outside the bingo hall, protective face visor slung over one arm.

The BlackRock-owned centre on the edge of a highway is now marked for demolition to make way for up to 1,800 homes in a group of apartment towers. It's just one of more than 80 current projects in the British capital where landlords are seeking to turn dated properties into mass housing blocks - a big leap from the past decade when only seven such developments were built.