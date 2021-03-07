Britain's old malls are turning into condos

Investors betting on apartment living to make more of a post-virus comeback than in-person retail

The London Square development site in Bermondsey, London. For many landlords, 2020 was an unwelcome wake-up call. While office owners winced at the adoption of long-term work-from-home policies, retail properties were hammered as the coronavirus pandemic supercharged the shift towards online shopping.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
An Asda superstore in south London's Old Kent Road. Aviva Investors has been given the green light to convert a retail park in the area into a complex including a 48-storey apartment block.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
On a chilly winter afternoon, one of the few signs of life at the Colosseum Retail Park in suburban north London is an elderly woman smoking outside the bingo hall, protective face visor slung over one arm.

The BlackRock-owned centre on the edge of a highway is now marked for demolition to make way for up to 1,800 homes in a group of apartment towers. It's just one of more than 80 current projects in the British capital where landlords are seeking to turn dated properties into mass housing blocks - a big leap from the past decade when only seven such developments were built.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 07, 2021, with the headline 'Britain's old malls are turning into condos'. Subscribe
