BNY Mellon US Municipal Infrastructure Debt Fund: An investment that investors could consider in turbulent markets

US municipal infrastructure bonds have long been popular with US investors, in part because of the potential income stream they can offer.

Tightened monetary policy may pose a challenge to bond investors because higher interest rates can make the interest paid out by some bonds look less attractive and depress bond prices. However, based on historical data, in spite of increases in interest rates, municipal bond performance (including reinvestment of income) has been able to deliver positive returns most of the time4. Furthermore, municipal bonds have delivered higher returns and been exposed less to volatility than comparable Treasuries5.

Research shows that over three-year rolling periods, yields on 10-year municipal bonds exhibited only 65%6 of the volatility seen in 10-year Treasuries.

US municipal bonds have always been regarded as a high-quality asset class. Compared to corporate bonds, infrastructure-linked municipal bonds are often issued by the individual states, some of whose economies are large enough to rival certain sovereign states. For example, the GDP of California alone is equal to that of the United Kingdom’s7.

Historically, the correlation of US municipal bonds to other major asset classes is relatively low. Correlation is a measure of how the prices of two assets move relative to each other. The closer the coefficient is to 1, the more likely the two will rise and fall in tandem.

From January 1997 to September 2021, the correlation of US municipal bonds to investment-grade bonds was 0.68. Over the same time period, the correlation of US municipal bonds to US Treasures was 0.52, while that of US municipal bonds to the S&P 500 Index was just 0.028. A lower correlation can help investors mitigate the volatility of their overall portfolio, especially during market turbulence.