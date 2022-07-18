BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income Fund: A potential income source that might stay resilient through economic cycles

Infrastructure is the foundation of society and is necessary to ensure supplies of clean drinking water and electricity, efficient transport networks and well-maintained roads. In good and bad times, infrastructure is needed worldwide. This element of stability could make infrastructure a potentially defensive investment tool against rising inflation.
In order to tackle the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments have launched a number of fiscal policies, including those targeting the improvement of infrastructure, considered an effective way to boost economic growth. For example, US President Joe Biden signed a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in November 2021, US$550 billion of which will be used to upgrade, repair or replace ageing infrastructure such as roads, bridges and water supply systems, among other things1.
In addition, in accordance with the European Green Deal that has pledged to move the continent towards a zero-carbon future, the European Commission is expected to invest up to €1 trillion2 in green funds. With such a massive amount of financing being poured into the market, many infrastructure projects are expected to be launched within the next few years, particularly those dealing with renewable energy and grid infrastructure.
Apart from the infrastructure plans set out by the governments, there are two factors that are likely to continue to keep the infrastructure industry buoyant.
1. Defensive in nature
Infrastructure-related companies are widely considered to be ‘defensive’. For example, urban water supply and power supply companies have long-term contracts with local governments and hence they are likely to generate income in good and bad times.
2. Attractive dividend pay-out
There are many infrastructure companies of excellent quality and in good financial shape. With long-term infrastructure contracts in place, these companies are relatively likely to earn a relatively steady cash flow that enables them to pay regular dividends to shareholders at an average of roughly 3% to 6%3, which, in turn, generates potential income for investors.
Many countries’ economies are currently enjoying a strong economic rebound as the global vaccination rate rises, and infrastructure needs in the transportation sector are expected to grow. Apart from short-term boosts during the phase of economic recovery from Covid-19, the world will also need to increase infrastructure spending in the long run. According to research, global investment on infrastructure is expected to reach US$9.4 trillion between 2016 and 2040, with the average annual spending standing at US$3.7 trillion4.
Among all the infrastructure types, those with the greatest long-term investment potential include:
Clean energy: Phasing out the use of fossil fuels but adopting renewable energy sources such as wind and solar to combat the impact of global warming.
Ageing infrastructure: Infrastructure in many mature markets is aging. According to the 2021 report by the American Society of Civil Engineers, much of the local infrastructure in the US has a rating of C to D5, meaning it is in urgent need of being replaced or upgraded in the next few decades.
Water supply and sewage treatment: A clean and reliable supply of drinking water is a basic human need, and sewage treatment is just as important for a healthy and safe living environment.
Network connection: In order to meet the public’s demand for internet and mobile phone services, infrastructure to support cables, data transmission poles and data centres must continually be updated.
BNY Mellon Investment Management: Providing insight into infrastructure stock investment opportunities
BNY Mellon Investment Management has been providing investors with thematic investment solutions since 2011. The company’s unique investment process could help to identify investment opportunities with long-term growth potential at an early stage. The BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income Fund aims to provide investors with opportunities to combine income and growth through investment in infrastructure-related companies worldwide.
BNY Mellon’s investment team has years of experience, a deep understanding of the markets and a thorough research process with an emphasis on long-term investment growth value.
They seek out companies in mature markets with strong cash flow and the ability to pay relatively steady dividends over time, as well as explore untapped opportunities in developing markets.
They take a broad investing scope, wherever possible, in order to let investors benefit from a wide range of opportunities. Apart from traditional infrastructure sectors like energy, transportation and utilities, they also consider investment opportunities in non-traditional sectors such as telecommunications, pension housing, hospitals and real estate.
Learn more about the BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income Fund today.
1 Source: CNN. Nov 11, 2021
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/28/politics/infrastructure-bill-explain…
2 Source: WEF. July 13, 2021
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/07/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-…
3 Source: Newton, Dec 13, 2021
4 Oxford Economics, Global Infrastructure Outlook. Sep 4, 2017
5 American Society of Civil Engineer. Mar 2021
https://www.infrastructurereportcard.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/202…
What you should know about BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income Fund before investing:
- The Fund primarily invests in equity securities issued by companies engaged in infrastructure and related operations globally.
- The Fund investment portfolio may fall in value and there is no guarantee of the repayment of principal.
- The Fund is concentrated in a limited number of infrastructure companies which may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political or regulatory occurrences affecting their industries. These may add additional costs, affect the competition and business environment of these companies.
- The Fund invests globally including emerging markets. Due to less developed market infrastructures, emerging markets may subject to risks of (i) social, political and economic instability; (ii) lack of liquidity; (iii) higher price volatility; (iv) national policies restrictions; (v) less developed legal structures; (vi) currency risks/control, settlement risks and custody risks.
- The Fund may pay dividend effectively out of capital which amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction of Net Asset Value per share.
- The Fund may invest in derivatives which are volatile, involve special risks such as risk of disproportionate loss due to leverage, counterparty/ credit risk, liquidity risk and valuation risks.
- Investors should not rely solely on this document to make investment decision. Please read the offering documents carefully for further details including risk factors.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income Fund (the “Fund”) aims to maximise total returns from income and capital growth by gaining exposure to companies located worldwide that are engaged in infrastructure and related operations.
This Fund is a sub-fund under BNY Mellon Global Funds, plc (the “Responsible Person”), which is an openended umbrella investment company with variable capital incorporated in Ireland with segregated liability between sub-funds and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland. The Fund is recognised for retail distribution in Singapore under Section 287 of the Securities and Futures Act 2001. The Responsible Person has appointed BNY Mellon Investment Management Singapore Pte. Limited (“BNYM-IM-SG”) as its Singapore Representative. The prospectus in relation to the Fund is available and a copy of it may be obtained from http://www.bnymellonimapac.com/sg/funds or at BNYM-IM-SG’s distributors. A potential investor should read the prospectus before deciding whether to subscribe or purchase units in the Fund. The value of the units in the Fund and the income accruing to the units, if any, may fall or rise. The net asset value of the Fund is likely to have a high volatility due to its investment policies or portfolio management techniques. This document shall be used in Singapore only and shall not be used for the purpose of an offer or solicitation in any other jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful or not authorised. All information herein is made for information purposes only and subject to change at any time without notice, and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendation. Investors should seek relevant professional/financial advice before investing in the Fund and should read this document in conjunction with the prospectus of the Fund. The Responsible Person, BNYM–IM-SG and its affiliates are not responsible for any advice given to investors. Investments involve risks. A complete description of risk factors is set out in the Prospectus. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed. The Fund may invest in financial derivatives. When you sell your investment you may get back less than you originally invested. This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Issued by BNYM-IM-SG (Co. Reg. No. 201230427E)
AP3941-07-06-2022 (3M)
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.