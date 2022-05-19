Blockchain can boost access to privately held assets

At a well-attended blockchain summit in New York just days after the collapse of Terra and its sister token Luna, optimism over the emerging technology and its potential to transform finance was undimmed.

In his opening note at the Security Token Summit on Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that the city remains friendly to Bitcoin and blockchain, both of which "are here to stay".

He encouraged entrepreneurs to continue experimenting in fintech, adding that "innovation does not wait for people to be comfortable".

At the summit, the conversation centred around tokenisation and its potential to raise liquidity in the private markets.

Tokenisation is the process of digitalising an asset such as real estate or private equity and dividing it into bite-sized security tokens, or digital securities, using blockchain technology.

This reduces the minimum ticket size for private investments from US$1 million (S$1.4 million) to US$20,000 or less.

Security tokens are secured by an underlying asset, which distinguishes them from more volatile tokens such as cryptocurrencies.

For investors, this opens up new opportunities to buy and sell portions of previously unaffordable assets. Access to such assets can also be much cheaper, simpler and faster.

For issuers, the process improves cash flow and reduces costs. For example, computer programs on the blockchain can be used to automate corporate actions such as coupon or dividend payments and fund unit redemptions, eliminating the need for intermediaries such as banks and lawyers.

Ms Choo Oi Yee, chief executive of Singapore-regulated private market tokens exchange ADDX, said companies can also choose to stay private for much longer if they can raise enough capital in the private markets.

Meanwhile, early investors can exit their positions and realise profits without the company having to do an initial public offering.

Ms Choo said during a panel discussion that transaction volumes on private market exchanges will dwarf those on public market exchanges within the next 20 years.

This is because nine in 10 companies with annual revenues of US$100 million or more are private, yet unlike public exchanges, private market infrastructure is not designed to facilitate secondary trading, she told The Straits Times on the sidelines of the summit.

Since 2020, ADDX has completed almost 30 token issuance deals, including a Singtel digital bond with UOB as lead manager, as well as a real estate industrial fund and a short-term commercially backed credit note issued by Singapore-listed moneylender ValueMax.

Last year, the accredited investor base on ADDX grew 120 per cent year on year. Retail investors here are currently not allowed to buy and sell security tokens.

Still, speakers agreed that greater collaboration and interoperability are needed to maximise distribution of security tokens and significantly improve market liquidity, which include enabling trading across multiple private exchanges and other intermediaries such as broker dealers to help remarket poorly traded tokens.

Greater clarity from regulators will also be key to tokenisation's success. Currently, for example, the Monetary Authority of Singapore does not allow private market exchanges to display token prices and trading volumes on their websites.

With the fintech industry still in the early stages of discovering blockchain, it remains to be seen whether innovations such as tokenisation take off or flounder.

Ms Choo's guess is for private market transactions to overtake the public markets by 2040.

"It will take time for adoption to spread. But because the technology is fundamentally more efficient, I don't see it as stoppable. It is a matter of time."