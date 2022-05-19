Bitcoin tracking major indexes but still far from mainstream

The way crypto prices have mirrored trends in major stock markets of late has raised questions over whether digital currencies are losing their "outlaw" appeal and becoming more mainstream, but some observers beg to differ.

At first glance, holders of old-school shares and bonds and digital coins like Bitcoin are in the same boat, with both nursing painful losses these days.

But Mr Darius Liu, co-founder and group chief strategy officer of digital securities exchange ADDX, sees plenty of contrast.

He noted that crypto assets and traditional ones like bonds and shares are vastly different in risk-return characteristics, such as volatility, drawdown behaviour and sensitivity to factors like interest rates and inflation.

Mr Brock Silvers, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based Kaiyuan Capital, said Bitcoin's five-year return on investment easily overshadows that of major US equity indexes - an indication that the two are fundamentally different despite a growing convergence.

Bitcoin's price has been on the downward trend since the start of the year, reflecting the bearish tech-heavy Nasdaq index. Shares of tech companies have plunged in recent weeks on the back of rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine.

Bitcoin prices have halved from December to this month and now hover around US$30,000.

The Nasdaq Composite has fallen 25 per cent to 12,000 points or so, while the S&P 500 has lost 13 per cent to trade at around 4,000.

Growing similarities between Bitcoin and US stock markets have triggered doubts about the future of the wider crypto world, which is now also bearish like global stock markets, and whether digital assets will normalise as a traditional asset class.

Mr Feroze Medora, director of trading in the Asia-Pacific at crypto exchange Gemini, said these conclusions are "premature" and "potentially a knee-jerk reaction to prevailing market conditions".

Like global equities, the broader crypto market is not immune to prevailing macroeconomic conditions, he added, noting that further adoption of crypto would likely depend on the stability of the wider economy.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) report in January laid out the case for cryptocurrencies to be regulated globally, given the way the connections between virtual assets and financial markets are growing.

Before the pandemic, crypto coins such as Bitcoin and Ether showed little correlation with major stock indexes and were thought to help diversify risk and act as a hedge against swings in other asset classes, the IMF said.

But this changed amid the pandemic, with crypto prices and US stocks soaring under easy global financial conditions and amid greater investor risk appetite.

IMF research found that between 2017 and 2019, crypto darling Bitcoin did not move in tandem with the S&P 500, but between 2020 and last year, the two rose and fell together.

It said Bitcoin volatility accounted for about one-sixth of S&P 500 volatility during the pandemic and about one-tenth of the variation in S&P 500 returns.

This means a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices can increase investor risk aversion and lead to a fall in investment in stock markets.

The growing interconnectedness between the two asset classes means shocks in one area can destabilise broader financial markets, the IMF noted, arguing that it is time to adopt a "global regulatory framework to guide national regulation and supervision and mitigate the financial stability risks stemming from the crypto ecosystem".

The size of crypto holdings in Singapore is low relative to other assets, so sizeable drawdowns do not introduce systemic risks to financial stability, said Mr Liu, who added that the supervisory authorities are more focused on money laundering and technology risks.

"If the crypto holdings of individuals and even institutions become sizeable, then it may well be important to include crypto in stress tests involving severe macroeconomic downturn scenarios," he said.

Mr Medora said "thoughtful regulation is a win-win for the market and regulators alike", and that new technology must not be a way of circumventing regulations.

A Gemini report last month found one in three people in Singapore held a cryptocurrency.

More than 40 per cent of crypto investors here turned to digital assets to hedge against inflation, while 80 per cent believed in holding crypto for the long term.