Big finance on the tail of buy-now-pay-later tech mavericks

Tech mavericks who made buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) an option for shoppers worldwide are grappling with mounting losses and investor scepticism. Now big finance is on their tail.

British retail giants NatWest Group, HSBC Holdings, Barclays and Virgin Money as well as Visa and Mastercard have launched new ways to spread the cost of purchases for their customers.

This signals a shift from credit cards to the kinds of services offered by newcomers Klarna Bank, Affirm Holdings and Afterpay.

"Even though banks are just getting started, they are well positioned to scale fast," said Ms Dilnisin Bayel, a managing director who specialises in credit in Europe at Accenture.

"Although the concept of paying in instalments is more than a century old, the real-time delivery of BNPL on any card is new and convenient for users. Banks have an opportunity to put their unique stamp on the offer." This growing competition adds to pressure on BNPL providers, which allow customers to split online purchases via their own apps or an extra button on retailers' checkout pages.

After several years of rapid growth, rising borrowing costs risk eroding their margins just as soaring inflation makes credit more tempting - and more dangerous - for many customers in Europe and the United States. And investors, who viewed Swedish fintech firm Klarna as more valuable than some of Europe's banks last year, are rethinking their enthusiasm.

Klarna's latest fund-raising in July slashed its valuation to US$6.7 billion (S$9.5 billion) from US$45.6 billion, while in the US, Affirm's market capitalisation has dropped more than 70 per cent this year to US$8.4 billion.

Traditional credit providers tend to have more funding and longstanding relationships with millions of customers, giving them a head start in challenging the newcomers. They also have experience of the sort of regulatory clampdown that is on the horizon for BNPL in Britain and elsewhere, with large firms encouraging stricter rules in future, to the chagrin of some start-ups.

There is lucrative business at stake: Barclays, for example, made £541 million (S$871 million), or about 16 per cent of its British income, from its Barclaycard UK consumer lending arm in the first half of the year. To be sure, it's smaller than its business lending or mortgage operations, but it would be painful to lose this customer base.

BNPL transactions hit about US$147 billion in 2021, nearly doubling in a year to represent about 2.7 per cent of global commerce transactions, according to GlobalData. The data firm believes this has room to rise to about 7.1 per cent of global commerce by 2026.

NatWest said in March that it would enable its customers to spread payments over four instalments - with no interest if payments are made on time, in line with many BNPL start-ups. It's been followed by HSBC and Virgin Money. Barclays, which has long offered financing at retail checkouts, teamed up with Amazon.com last year to provide an instalment option with the online marketplace.

Away from the established banks, fintechs Monzo and Revolut both have products in this space while Apple announced in June that it will offer payments in four instalments within its digital wallet, in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group.

Also in the fray is payments giant PayPal Holdings, which launched "Pay in 4" in August 2020, offering to spread the cost at zero interest for purchases over £99.