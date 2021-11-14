Better to be smart than lucky

A preferred way to build wealth is to place many small bets on events with favourable odds

Teh Hooi Ling
  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"I'd rather be lucky than be smart!" A lecturer in fund management for my Master of Science in Applied Finance course used to repeat this mantra in class. He used to say that some seats were luckier than others on the trading floor. And traders who occupied those seats usually did very well.

The idea that you needed luck to succeed seemed like a good excuse. The fairy tale-like life of Forrest Gump, depicted in the hit movie starring Tom Hanks in the 1990s, added gloss to the notion. Wouldn't it be nice if we could stumble through life like Gump, and serendipitously encounter one positive event after another?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 14, 2021, with the headline 'Better to be smart than lucky'. Subscribe
Topics: 