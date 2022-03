A I don't think this is exclusive to me, but the most painful losses are investments in the wrong people. I have never sat down to quantify this amount, but I think it's somewhere between $600,000 and $800,000 due to the wrong business partners or high-ranking staff.

Everyone comes from a different background and with a different mindset. It is often difficult to align all our different ideas. If different parts of a band are playing off different sheets of music, the song won't be a good one.