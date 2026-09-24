Be the boss of your money: Watch the ST InvestMe discussion
- Your budget is a plan for your money, but you must actively track your cash flow to manage it effectively, says Tan Huey Min from Credit Counselling Singapore.
- Panelists Tan Huey Min and Leon Loh emphasise tracking expenses regularly helps make budgeting a natural habit.
- By budgeting well, you can cover necessities, enjoy fun spending, and go on holidays guilt-free, as both panelists personally practice and recommend.
AI generated
Sign up for ST InvestMe and unlock full access to exclusive insights and financial literacy courses today.
SINGAPORE – Money management does not mean putting every dollar under lock and key, or saying no to dining out, concerts or a new pair of shoes. The freedom to enjoy our money comes from conscientiously budgeting and tracking our spending, two experts shared