Be the boss of your money: Watch the ST InvestMe discussion

(From left) Straits Times senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit, with Tan Huey Min from Credit Counselling Singapore, and Leon Loh from Gen Financial Advisory, at the Straits Times InvestMe session on Sept 17..

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SINGAPORE – Money management does not mean putting every dollar under lock and key, or saying no to dining out, concerts or a new pair of shoes. The freedom to enjoy our money comes from conscientiously budgeting and tracking our spending, two experts shared