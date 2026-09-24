Be the boss of your money: Watch the ST InvestMe discussion

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(From left) Straits Times senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit, with Tan Huey Min from Credit Counselling Singapore, and Leon Loh from Gen Financial Advisory, at the Straits Times InvestMe session on Sept 17..

(From left) Straits Times senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit, with Tan Huey Min from Credit Counselling Singapore, and Leon Loh from Gen Financial Advisory, at the Straits Times InvestMe session on Sept 17..

ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

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Chor Khieng Yuit

  • Your budget is a plan for your money, but you must actively track your cash flow to manage it effectively, says Tan Huey Min from Credit Counselling Singapore.
  • Panelists Tan Huey Min and Leon Loh emphasise tracking expenses regularly helps make budgeting a natural habit.
  • By budgeting well, you can cover necessities, enjoy fun spending, and go on holidays guilt-free, as both panelists personally practice and recommend.

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SINGAPORE – Money management does not mean putting every dollar under lock and key, or saying no to dining out, concerts or a new pair of shoes. The freedom to enjoy our money comes from conscientiously budgeting and tracking our spending, two experts shared

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