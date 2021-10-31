Me & My Money

Be ready to move fast and adjust your portfolio, says finance exec

Having a proper exit plan, with profit targets and cut-loss levels, essential to safeguard interests

You never know when something unexpected will come at you from left field or when an emergency might arise, so being able to move fast and adjust your portfolio is vital, says finance executive Eng Thiam Choon.

Mr Eng notes that while being quick on your feet is essential when dealing with your short-term investments, you need to ensure long-term investments such as endowment plans protect you against factors like inflation. That means they are able to provide stable growth that can match the savings rates given by banks, he adds, noting that factors like age, commitments and family needs have to be taken into account.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 31, 2021, with the headline 'Be ready to move fast and adjust your portfolio, says finance exec'.
