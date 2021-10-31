Be ready to move fast and adjust your portfolio, says finance exec

You never know when something unexpected will come at you from left field or when an emergency might arise, so being able to move fast and adjust your portfolio is vital, says finance executive Eng Thiam Choon.

Mr Eng notes that while being quick on your feet is essential when dealing with your short-term investments, you need to ensure long-term investments such as endowment plans protect you against factors like inflation. That means they are able to provide stable growth that can match the savings rates given by banks, he adds, noting that factors like age, commitments and family needs have to be taken into account.