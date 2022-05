Corporate high-flier Eugene Seah worked in finance after graduating, rising to a vice-president's role in a Japanese bank and earning $24,000 a month by the age of 35, but feeling trapped in his job.

Two years after moving with his wife and three children to Hong Kong in 2011 for a job, he was let go due to a restructuring exercise. "I lost my job, my income and my self-esteem," says Mr Seah, 46.