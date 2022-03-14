Are you getting that shrinking dollar feeling?

Friend or foe?

Although many consumers see inflation as a foe, inflation can also be an ally. Low or stable inflation can be healthy as it drives consumption. It can also be good for the stock market as higher prices can lead to higher company earnings.

How to counter inflation?

Save more and invest earlier. Any level of inflation will shrink your future purchasing power. So, one of the best ways to combat inflation is to have a disciplined regular saving habit taking advantage of the power of compounding.

Diversification. Regardless of whether times are perceived as normal or challenging, taking both a long-term view and a diversified approach is essential to achieving your investment goals. A well-balanced portfolio structure that includes certain commodities and real estate can also help mitigate risks as they often rise in tandem with inflation rates.

Don’t downsize your dreams

Despite the higher-than-expected inflation rates and historic low-interest rates, the current investment climate may present potential for better risk/reward opportunities.

Allianz Global Investors believes investors should stay invested and take a long-term view to ride out these trying times. It offers a wide range of all-weather actively managed strategies. From income solutions to tactical investments in sustainable themes such as intelligent cities, investing for tomorrow starts today.

