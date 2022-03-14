Are you getting that shrinking dollar feeling?

Inflation is taking a big bite out of everything you buy these days. Our beloved national dish, chicken rice, has gone up on the back of chicken production costs reaching record highs. That bag of groceries which used to cost just $50, is now $60. And your EZ-link card top-up does not take you as far as you’d like now. Inflation is not just affecting Singapore; it’s trending up worldwide.
In the US, inflation has hit a 40-year high1. On the other hand, Singapore seems to have fared better. In December 2021, Singapore’s headline inflation rose to 4 per cent – the highest in nine years2.
Since the last Monetary Policy Statement in October 2021 by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, inflation in Singapore has shifted higher. The increase is due to a convergence of supply-side bottlenecks, high energy prices, and recovering global demands as more countries choose to live with Covid-19 and open their economies.
Economic analysts expect the same factors that drove inflation to record highs in 2021 will remain in play this year too. The high inflation rate has also forced many Singaporeans to tighten their belts and change their shopping habits. This includes cutting down on ordering take-out or dining out and cooking at home instead. Investors have not been spared either. The surging inflation rate poses yield challenges especially against a low-interest environment. Whether you are an investor or a homemaker, one thing is certain – not doing anything to counter the effects of inflation isn’t an option.
How do Singaporeans spend their income?#
Friend or foe?
Although many consumers see inflation as a foe, inflation can also be an ally. Low or stable inflation can be healthy as it drives consumption. It can also be good for the stock market as higher prices can lead to higher company earnings.
How to counter inflation?
Save more and invest earlier. Any level of inflation will shrink your future purchasing power. So, one of the best ways to combat inflation is to have a disciplined regular saving habit taking advantage of the power of compounding.
Diversification. Regardless of whether times are perceived as normal or challenging, taking both a long-term view and a diversified approach is essential to achieving your investment goals. A well-balanced portfolio structure that includes certain commodities and real estate can also help mitigate risks as they often rise in tandem with inflation rates.
Don’t downsize your dreams
Despite the higher-than-expected inflation rates and historic low-interest rates, the current investment climate may present potential for better risk/reward opportunities.
Allianz Global Investors believes investors should stay invested and take a long-term view to ride out these trying times. It offers a wide range of all-weather actively managed strategies. From income solutions to tactical investments in sustainable themes such as intelligent cities, investing for tomorrow starts today.
