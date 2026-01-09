Straitstimes.com header logo

An investment fund that buys and sells your luxury handbags

Despite claims that Birkin bags are a good way to diversify your portfolio, the market for luxury goods tends to be pro-cyclical.

PHOTO: HERMES

Allison Schrager

Social media algorithms know me better than I do. Who knew I’d get such joy from watching Love Luxury, a handbag reseller with a YouTube channel that typically features bereft women trying to sell Birkin bags gifted from former lovers? “It is just too painful to keep,” one says. “Oh, and the stickers are still on… can I get US$50,000 (S$64,000) for it?”

It is everything I want to see: beautiful and inaccessible fashion, romantic drama, and regularly updated economic lessons about artificial scarcity. What’s not to love?

