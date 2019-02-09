Amazon invests in self-driving car start-up Aurora Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO • A self-driving car tech start-up founded by former Google, Tesla and Uber executives said on Thursday it had secured US$530 million (S$719 million) in new funding that includes a "significant" investment from Amazon.

The funding round for Aurora Innovation led by Silicon Valley venture capital powerhouse Sequoia reportedly valued the start-up - launched just two years ago - at more than US$2.5 billion.

"We are always looking to invest in innovative, customer-obsessed companies, and Aurora is just that," Amazon said in response to an Agence France-Presse inquiry.

"Autonomous technology has the potential to help make the jobs of our employees and partners safer and more productive, whether it's in a fulfilment centre or on the road, and we are excited about the possibilities."

Aurora is developing the technology for autonomous vehicles, but leaving the making of cars to other companies. It said in a blog post that it wants to work alongside, rather than compete with, leading carmakers.

The company, which has operations in Silicon Valley and Pittsburgh, plans to use the influx of cash to speed up development of its "Aurora Driver" technology and strengthen its team and network of partnerships. Early last year, it announced its first strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group to bring self-driving cars to market.

Major automobile companies along with technology giants such as Google, Tesla and Uber have been investing in self-driving technology, touting the safety benefits and the potential for services that let people summon automated rides on demand.

Aurora is led by Mr Chris Urmson, former head of the Google self-driving car initiative.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE