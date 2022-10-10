Thematic investing: Why investors are rethinking their investment route

The rise of thematic investing

The thriving pet economy is just one of the investable themes investors can capitalise on for better returns. Once the purview of institutional investors and wealthy private clients, thematic investing is gaining popularity with mainstream investors in Singapore and across Asia.

Thematic investing is a form of investment which aims to identify "macro-level" trends or themes disrupting the global economy. Technological innovation, regulation, and socioeconomic factors often trigger or act as a catalyst for these themes.

Many have discovered that in a world of fast and furious rate hikes and ongoing geopolitical tension, it pays to take on a long-term view and ensure portfolios can adapt to current and anticipated challenges.

Identifying investable themes

Take urbanisation for example. With more people moving into cities, city infrastructures must adjust and adapt to meet growing needs. There are more than 600 intelligent city projects worldwide, with Asia leading the way. This phenomenon paves the way for new growth for raw material manufacturers, construction companies, equipment suppliers, and technology providers, which can open up new investment opportunities in the sector.

Here are some ways to invest thematically:

Identify the megatrend Find a sweet spot – an investable theme Hone in on actual stocks within each theme that can generate alpha returns

Covid-19 pandemic as an accelerator

The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have accelerated most of the themes identified by Allianz Global Investors, from health tech to digital life and next-generation energy.

Health tech, such as wearable biosensing technology with a cloud database, which was already catching on pre-pandemic, will play an increasingly important role in the healthcare industry. The global healthcare IT market is poised to reach US$821.1 billion (S$1.2 trillion) by 2026 from US$326.1 billion3 last year.

This growth is the result of government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, the rising use of big data in healthcare, high returns on investment associated with these solutions, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs.

The pandemic has also given digital life a shot in the arm. Digital life covers an entire universe of opportunities, including e-commerce, social media, video streaming, digital banking, e-sports, online education, and remote working.

Investing in real-world change

But side-by-side with technological advancements, there is also a greater need for "save the planet" solutions, be it in terms of renewable energy to reduce temperatures and combat climate change (a US$33 trillion4 opportunity by 2050) or technologies to clean up air, land, and water. These will become increasingly urgent as investors demand to be aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

A leader in thematic investing

Allianz Global Investors, a global investment management firm, leaves no stone unturned in identifying the seven high-growth themes shaping the future. It employs active management and is unconstrained in its search, adapting as new themes emerge and older themes peak.

Find out how you can invest in the next big thing.

