A ‘new’ Rocky video tape is as good as gold to collectors

For Mr Jay Carlson, growing up in western Massachusetts in the early 1990s, the centre of the universe was the video rental store. This was before streaming, before Netflix, before DVDs. The video cassette player was the summit of consumer technology.

At the rental shop, 12-year-old Jay would bump into friends and neighbours, hear about something that couldn’t be missed, talk up his own favourites. It was like social media before social media was invented.

He grew up, got married, had children, went to work in the finance department of a retailer. Technology moved on, but his heart did not. One day, he saw in his local comics store a tape of Ghostbusters, the first movie his parents let him pick out himself. It was US$7, still sealed from the factory.

“I said to my wife, ‘I think I might start collecting tapes,’” Mr Carlson, 43, said. “I was taking a piece of my childhood back.” That turned out to be a wise hobby because VHS tapes of such oldies that are in mint condition are worth tens of thousand dollars for collectors.

The common element is this: People like to own a thing from a thing they love. For Mr Carlson and millions like him, the nostalgia factory is working overtime.

When he first began to look for sealed VHS cassettes, they were considered so much plastic trash. Back To The Future, The Goonies, Blade Runner, were about US$20 each on eBay. He put them on a shelf, little windows into his past, and started an Instagram account called Rare and Sealed.

Then tapes began to get scarcer and much more expensive. Objects with a bit of history have an obvious attraction in a high-tech world.

One thing people are eagerly seeking with the new technology is old technology. Cormac McCarthy’s typewriter, which he used to write a shelf of important novels, went for more than US$250,000. An Apple 1 computer fetched nearly twice that. A first-generation iPhone, still sealed in its box, sold for US$21,000 in December and triple that in February.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas, which is doing a roaring business selling such items to collectors, used to have only four categories: coins, comics, movie posters and sports. Now it has more than 50, which generated revenue of US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion) last year. Everything, at least in theory, is collectible.

“We don’t question the value or legitimacy of a particular subject matter relative to outmoded norms,” said Mr Josh Benesh, Heritage’s chief strategy officer. “We’re not here to tell you what’s worthwhile. The marketplace will tell you.”

VHS tapes were apparently worthwhile. The selection of an expert to run the sales was easy: Mr Carlson. His first auction, in June 2022, brought in more than US$500,000.

The publicity around the sale brought Mr Carlson, whose e-mail address is on the Heritage website, many offers of tapes. One man said he had put together a time capsule for his son, who was born on Christmas Day in 1982. Rocky III had just come out, so the father included a brand-new copy. He threw in Rocky I and Rocky II as well. They’d cost US$60 each then.

The three tapes, all with a factory seal, fetched US$53,750 in a February auction.

Since cassettes were designed to be played, only a few unopened ones exist 40 years later. But since they were never considered valuable, they might be found anywhere for a pittance.

“A man told us he found a sealed first release of Raiders Of The Lost Ark,” Mr Carlson said. “He paid a quarter. That will probably go for US$20,000.”

“These tapes are historical artefacts that have this ability to sweep you back in time to a place that all at once feels miles away and yet somehow like home,” he said. “I used to think it was just me, but I talk to more and more people getting into this because of that pull.”

The pull of nostalgia is powerful indeed. But the pull of quick cash can be more powerful still. There were 235 lots in February’s tape auction, and they all sold.