A housewife's contribution can be worth millions
A landmark ruling has made it clear that both spouses are equal in a relationship
No arguments, please, but whose contribution is more valuable in your household: that of the husband whose salary pays for most things or the wife who puts in love and sweat to care for the family?
Before any bickering starts, it's worth noting that Singapore's highest court has already had the final say on this, and the answer is that both contributions are equally valuable in a marriage.