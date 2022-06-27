A growing role for China bonds in global portfolios

Beyond the noise

Inevitably, it has been a difficult year for Chinese risk assets, especially offshore US dollar-denominated bonds exposed to the domestic property sector. The key to investing in China, as with any market, is to take a longer term view.

Optimism can, however, be found in the export-led nature of the economy, with the value and volume of the goods China sells to the rest of the world outperforming what it imports.

Chinese policymakers also still have monetary and fiscal tools at their disposal which remain unused.

“Beijing has not yet pursued any material fiscal stimulus or monetary easing. If it does, and this works, it will be good news for China bonds,” added Mr Siow.

The appeal of the asset class is also strong amid the debate over whether the world is at a turning point in terms of globalisation. In any scenario, China bonds potentially offer an attractive hedge for portfolios, as a balance against the overall allocation.

Ultimately, it comes down to the risk of not owning onshore bonds. “China is a story investors don’t want to miss out on,” said Mr Siow.

Sustainability counts

China also offers notable potential for allocations to green bonds. With the transition to a low-carbon economy a core plank of government policy, including initiatives to encourage bank lending to energy transition projects, the ground rules are in place for a surge in investment in this space.

“Climate change is also a key area where China is aligned with the West, and a lot of green and sustainable financing is required, with fixed income key to this,” said Mr Wilfred Wee, portfolio manager at Ninety One.

Riding this trend, even more Chinese issuers are expected to tap the green bond market in 2022.

All-in for China

Green or not, finding reliable and long-term opportunities in China’s bond markets depends on the right partnerships.

At Ninety One, this exists in two key ways. Firstly, the firm combines knowledge, experience and expertise across its fixed income teams in both the sovereign and corporate bond universe. And secondly, it analyses China in the context of the overall emerging markets (EM) landscape.

“China is not a stand-alone market. Our golden rule is to ask whether bond valuations in China make sense in the context of the inflation and growth outlook, not just domestically or even compared with the rest of EM, but also benchmarked against developed markets,” said Mr Wee.

This reflects the firm’s holistic approach to unlocking opportunities across onshore and offshore Chinese bonds – with the focus on maximising the investment universe to seek to achieve an attractive combination of yield and credit quality.

“It is about function over form,” said Mr Wee. “We care less about labels and more about the ultimate impact.”

It helps that Ninety One has a 30-year history rooted in EM; this offers the benefit of being able to assess China through a differentiated investment lens.

1 Investors should note that lower volatility does not necessarily mean lower risk.

