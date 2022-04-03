$680m home goes for below $200m

It is named "The One" because the sprawling hill-top mansion in Los Angeles has been touted as probably the most luxurious home to be built in recent years. With a price tag of US$500 million (S$680 million), it is supposed to come with more than 20 bedrooms and close to 50 bathrooms.

But this dream home will probably be left uncompleted as its developer has run into financial problems. A bankruptcy court judge recently approved the sale of this mega-mansion for only US$141 million (S$191 million) despite objections that the price wasn't high enough to compensate creditors.