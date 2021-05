It's been pretty intense and quite heated at times, but there is a silver lining in the on-going discussion on medical insurance. The saga has made many more people realise how rising costs can have a big impact on the premiums they pay.

As in all financial products, customers of Integrated Shield Plans (ISP) have a choice in ensuring that they get the best bang for their buck, and not be at the total mercy of either the insurers or the healthcare providers.